10435 Midtown Parkway #320

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Large 1 bedroom condo in St Johns Town Center! - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 9th, 2019**



Esplanade at Town Center is all about location! Walking distance to lots of shops & restaurants in St. John's Town Center. Esplanade is also convenient to Butler Blvd & 9A.



The community has a resort style pool, fitness center, business center, club house & gated entry parking garage. The condo comes with 1 reserved parking space. The interiors are upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in closet. This unit has beautiful upgraded wood flooring throughout!

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet that has been fully upgraded with California closets. This unit is a must see!



No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve the condo and 1 month deposit due at move in. $100 condo fee also due from renter prior to move in.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



12 month lease only. Call in advance to schedule a showing.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



(RLNE3763886)