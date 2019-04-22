All apartments in Jacksonville
10435 Midtown Parkway #320

10435 Midtown Pkwy 320 · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Midtown Pkwy 320, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
online portal
Large 1 bedroom condo in St Johns Town Center! - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 9th, 2019**

Esplanade at Town Center is all about location! Walking distance to lots of shops & restaurants in St. John's Town Center. Esplanade is also convenient to Butler Blvd & 9A.

The community has a resort style pool, fitness center, business center, club house & gated entry parking garage. The condo comes with 1 reserved parking space. The interiors are upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large walk in closet. This unit has beautiful upgraded wood flooring throughout!
The master bedroom has a walk-in closet that has been fully upgraded with California closets. This unit is a must see!

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve the condo and 1 month deposit due at move in. $100 condo fee also due from renter prior to move in.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

12 month lease only. Call in advance to schedule a showing.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3763886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 have any available units?
10435 Midtown Parkway #320 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 have?
Some of 10435 Midtown Parkway #320's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Midtown Parkway #320 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 pet-friendly?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 offers parking.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 have a pool?
Yes, 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 has a pool.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 have accessible units?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 Midtown Parkway #320 does not have units with dishwashers.
