All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1043 Seba Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1043 Seba Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:48 PM

1043 Seba Street

1043 Seba Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hillcrest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1043 Seba Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Unique and affordable concrete block home off of Lenox Ave. Located close to shopping and interstate access this lovingly maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is just waiting for the right person to call it their own. Featuring wood floors, large covered patio, fenced rear and a carport this home will not disappoint. Take a look today before its too late!

Features:
- New Windows
- New water heater
- Revamped Kitchen
- New exterior and interior paint
- Carport
- Screened in back patio
- Fenced backyard

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Seba Street have any available units?
1043 Seba Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1043 Seba Street have?
Some of 1043 Seba Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Seba Street currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Seba Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Seba Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Seba Street is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Seba Street offer parking?
Yes, 1043 Seba Street offers parking.
Does 1043 Seba Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Seba Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Seba Street have a pool?
No, 1043 Seba Street does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Seba Street have accessible units?
No, 1043 Seba Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Seba Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Seba Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia