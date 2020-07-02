1043 Seba Street

Amenities
Unique and affordable concrete block home off of Lenox Ave. Located close to shopping and interstate access this lovingly maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is just waiting for the right person to call it their own. Featuring wood floors, large covered patio, fenced rear and a carport this home will not disappoint. Take a look today before its too late!
Features:
- New Windows
- New water heater
- Revamped Kitchen
- New exterior and interior paint
- Carport
- Screened in back patio
- Fenced backyard
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.