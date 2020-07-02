1043 Seba Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Unique and affordable concrete block home off of Lenox Ave. Located close to shopping and interstate access this lovingly maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath home is just waiting for the right person to call it their own. Featuring wood floors, large covered patio, fenced rear and a carport this home will not disappoint. Take a look today before its too late!



Features:

- New Windows

- New water heater

- Revamped Kitchen

- New exterior and interior paint

- Carport

- Screened in back patio

- Fenced backyard



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.