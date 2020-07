Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully renovated 3/1 on a quiet street in the Highlands area. This home features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, new vinyl plank flooring, beautifully remodeled bathroom, new windows, new roof , new plumbing and electric fixtures and much more.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.