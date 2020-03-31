All apartments in Jacksonville
1041 TOLKIEN LN
1041 TOLKIEN LN

1041 Tolkien Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1041 Tolkien Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family home in cul-de-sac located on one of the largest lots in Sterling Ridge. This home features Four bedrooms, Two baths, and offers 2,337 square feet of living space. Master Bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets. A mixture of beautiful accents including vaulted ceilings and a decorative fireplace adding great character in the spacious living room. Completely renovated 2 full bathrooms. Cooks kitchen with see through to living areas and separate dining room. Huge Florida room opening to the fenced backyard, covered patio with a 2 car garage. All is perfect for outdoor entertainment. Fantastic location near Mayport Naval Station and Beaches- 15 from Downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 TOLKIEN LN have any available units?
1041 TOLKIEN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 TOLKIEN LN have?
Some of 1041 TOLKIEN LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 TOLKIEN LN currently offering any rent specials?
1041 TOLKIEN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 TOLKIEN LN pet-friendly?
No, 1041 TOLKIEN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1041 TOLKIEN LN offer parking?
Yes, 1041 TOLKIEN LN does offer parking.
Does 1041 TOLKIEN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1041 TOLKIEN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 TOLKIEN LN have a pool?
No, 1041 TOLKIEN LN does not have a pool.
Does 1041 TOLKIEN LN have accessible units?
No, 1041 TOLKIEN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 TOLKIEN LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 TOLKIEN LN has units with dishwashers.
