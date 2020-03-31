1041 TOLKIEN LN

Amenities

Great family home in cul-de-sac located on one of the largest lots in Sterling Ridge. This home features Four bedrooms, Two baths, and offers 2,337 square feet of living space. Master Bedroom has his and hers walk-in closets. A mixture of beautiful accents including vaulted ceilings and a decorative fireplace adding great character in the spacious living room. Completely renovated 2 full bathrooms. Cooks kitchen with see through to living areas and separate dining room. Huge Florida room opening to the fenced backyard, covered patio with a 2 car garage. All is perfect for outdoor entertainment. Fantastic location near Mayport Naval Station and Beaches- 15 from Downtown!