1039 Westdale Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Warm and welcoming, reflecting it’s neighborhood surrounds, this beautiful turn-key home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! Sleek wood-look ceramic flooring, soft neutral paint colors, and plenty of natural light throughout create the perfect backdrop for any decor style. Whether you love to entertain or just are looking for a versatile space fit for a modern lifestyle, this home is perfect for both. Inspiring your inner chef, enjoy preparing meals in the updated kitchen boasting new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous countertops. In addition to three generously sized bedrooms, the tranquil master suite provides tranquility and features private bath and walk-in closet. The well lit carport with direct access to the home, shaded backyard, and shed, providing additional storage space, are wonderful exterior features added for your convenience. Lovely both inside and out, this opportunity is one you won’t want to miss. Schedule a tour before it’s gone!