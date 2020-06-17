10386 Centerwood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

Two Weeks Free Rent Move-in on or by July 15th. This spacious floor plan gives a nod to the classic Living/Dining Combination, then the Kitchen explodes with eat-in space, beautiful cabinetry and spills into a Family Room with a view. The kitchen boosts of space equipped with all appliances and plenty of counter space. The three guest bedrooms share a Jack&Jill bath with double sinks. The master bedroom is recessed in the back of the house with a peaceful view of lake. The master bath has a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks, as well as a large walk-in closet. The backyard overlooks the water for soothing relaxation. This a beautiful peaceful space located in the middle of urban sprawl.



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Section 8 is not accepted.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)