All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10386 Centerwood Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10386 Centerwood Ct
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:27 AM

10386 Centerwood Ct

10386 Centerwood Court ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10386 Centerwood Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1777 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
Two Weeks Free Rent Move-in on or by July 15th. This spacious floor plan gives a nod to the classic Living/Dining Combination, then the Kitchen explodes with eat-in space, beautiful cabinetry and spills into a Family Room with a view. The kitchen boosts of space equipped with all appliances and plenty of counter space. The three guest bedrooms share a Jack&Jill bath with double sinks. The master bedroom is recessed in the back of the house with a peaceful view of lake. The master bath has a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks, as well as a large walk-in closet. The backyard overlooks the water for soothing relaxation. This a beautiful peaceful space located in the middle of urban sprawl.

- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.
- Section 8 is not accepted.
- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10386 Centerwood Ct have any available units?
10386 Centerwood Ct has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10386 Centerwood Ct have?
Some of 10386 Centerwood Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10386 Centerwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10386 Centerwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10386 Centerwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10386 Centerwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10386 Centerwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10386 Centerwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 10386 Centerwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10386 Centerwood Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10386 Centerwood Ct have a pool?
No, 10386 Centerwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10386 Centerwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 10386 Centerwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10386 Centerwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10386 Centerwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10386 Centerwood Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity