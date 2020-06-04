All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10336 WALNUT BEND N

10336 Walnut Bend North · No Longer Available
Location

10336 Walnut Bend North, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

Bring your canoe or kayak! Fabulous 4/2 waterfront home, completely remodeled and ready for an outstanding tenant. Four good sized BR, formal DR and LR, family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen and breakfast room, inside laundry room, and screened porch. Brand new HVAC and water heater for your comfort. Two car garage and large, fenced backyard. All new paint, flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, bathroom vanities, Master shower tile, ceiling fans, fixtures, and blinds. Enjoy your coffee while watching ducks and turtles on the gorgeous deck by the water. Covered front porch with swing. Great location near I-295, stores, restaurants, etc. An incredible home you must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10336 WALNUT BEND N have any available units?
10336 WALNUT BEND N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10336 WALNUT BEND N have?
Some of 10336 WALNUT BEND N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10336 WALNUT BEND N currently offering any rent specials?
10336 WALNUT BEND N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10336 WALNUT BEND N pet-friendly?
No, 10336 WALNUT BEND N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10336 WALNUT BEND N offer parking?
Yes, 10336 WALNUT BEND N does offer parking.
Does 10336 WALNUT BEND N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10336 WALNUT BEND N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10336 WALNUT BEND N have a pool?
No, 10336 WALNUT BEND N does not have a pool.
Does 10336 WALNUT BEND N have accessible units?
No, 10336 WALNUT BEND N does not have accessible units.
Does 10336 WALNUT BEND N have units with dishwashers?
No, 10336 WALNUT BEND N does not have units with dishwashers.
