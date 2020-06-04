10336 WALNUT BEND N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Bring your canoe or kayak! Fabulous 4/2 waterfront home, completely remodeled and ready for an outstanding tenant. Four good sized BR, formal DR and LR, family room with fireplace. Spacious kitchen and breakfast room, inside laundry room, and screened porch. Brand new HVAC and water heater for your comfort. Two car garage and large, fenced backyard. All new paint, flooring, cabinets, granite counter tops, bathroom vanities, Master shower tile, ceiling fans, fixtures, and blinds. Enjoy your coffee while watching ducks and turtles on the gorgeous deck by the water. Covered front porch with swing. Great location near I-295, stores, restaurants, etc. An incredible home you must see!