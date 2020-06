Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This four bedroom, two bathroom home offers over 1600+ square feet with a large kitchen, two car garage, and a tiled open patio off the 3 season room. Formal Dining and living are shared, carpeted throughout. Very cozy and charming. Well kept and cared for. Enjoy your coffee on the patio, wooded lot behind, come see today!