1028 Bunker Hill Blvd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1028 Bunker Hill Blvd

1028 Bunker Hill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Bunker Hill Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/29fc45e000 ----
This spacious 3 bed room 1 bath home is perfect for you! Includes fresh paint, brand new carpet, also a bonus room that would be perfect for an office! Also includes A/C, Fridge, Stove, & Washer/Dryer connections. Pet Friendly with breed approval & nonrefundable deposit. Apply online or in person.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd have any available units?
1028 Bunker Hill Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd have?
Some of 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Bunker Hill Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd offer parking?
No, 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd have a pool?
No, 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Bunker Hill Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

