Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

READY FOR YOU!! This three bedroom, two bathroom home features a spacious living room that opens up to the kitchen which holds updated granite counters tops, a breakfast nook, and a breakfast bar! Split floor plan and Washer and Dryer are included.Spacious Master Bedroom with a large en suite and walk in closet! Soaking tub with separate shower in en suite. Private backyard with no one behind you. Minutes to Oakleaf Shopping Center, major highways, the NEW Amazon, and more!