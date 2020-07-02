10234 NORMANDY COVE ST

Amenities

Spacious brick 4 bedroom, 2 bath home off of Normandy! This property offers 2260 sq ft of living space, carpeted bedrooms, and wood vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas. Living room has a fireplace, mantle, open breakfast nook adjacent to the fully equipped galley style kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan, separate laundry room, front family room and formal dining area provides tons of entertainment space. Community pool for your enjoyment! Large fenced in back yard, pets under 40lbs considered with $300 non refundable pet fee per pet. 2 max. Pet Rent $15/mo per pet. Resident benefit package: $16.00/monthRenter's insurance required.