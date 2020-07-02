All apartments in Jacksonville
10234 NORMANDY COVE ST
10234 NORMANDY COVE ST

10234 Normandy Cove Street · No Longer Available
Location

10234 Normandy Cove Street, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Normandy Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious brick 4 bedroom, 2 bath home off of Normandy! This property offers 2260 sq ft of living space, carpeted bedrooms, and wood vinyl plank flooring in the main living areas. Living room has a fireplace, mantle, open breakfast nook adjacent to the fully equipped galley style kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan, separate laundry room, front family room and formal dining area provides tons of entertainment space. Community pool for your enjoyment! Large fenced in back yard, pets under 40lbs considered with $300 non refundable pet fee per pet. 2 max. Pet Rent $15/mo per pet. Resident benefit package: $16.00/monthRenter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 15
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST have any available units?
10234 NORMANDY COVE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST have?
Some of 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST currently offering any rent specials?
10234 NORMANDY COVE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST is pet friendly.
Does 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST offer parking?
Yes, 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST offers parking.
Does 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST have a pool?
Yes, 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST has a pool.
Does 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST have accessible units?
No, 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10234 NORMANDY COVE ST has units with dishwashers.

