10230 EMMA LAKES DR.

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgious Home in Mandarin/ MUST SEE! - This beautiful home is centrally located in Mandarin. It models after a ''Mediterranean Style'' or ''Tuscan Style Home'' or ''Spanish Villa'' with its yellow exterior and red roof, its stone front patio, crown molding, tiles & tropical plants (palms, oranges, lemons) in the front garden. It features a 3 bedroom 2 bath, an extra room & 2 car garage. A spacious split floor plan, tons of windows & natural light to make this home welcoming to everyone. Awesome open concept kitchen w/island, pantry closet & a very large breakfast bar. Come enjoy this cozy family room with fireplace. The living & dining room and hallway carpet is getting replaced with NEW CERAMIC FLOOR. The kitchen floor, cabinets & appliances will also be getting redone ( Expected date of completion: Dec 15th) APPLY TODAY!



(RLNE5388548)