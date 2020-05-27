All apartments in Jacksonville
10230 EMMA LAKES DR.

10230 Emma Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10230 Emma Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgious Home in Mandarin/ MUST SEE! - This beautiful home is centrally located in Mandarin. It models after a ''Mediterranean Style'' or ''Tuscan Style Home'' or ''Spanish Villa'' with its yellow exterior and red roof, its stone front patio, crown molding, tiles & tropical plants (palms, oranges, lemons) in the front garden. It features a 3 bedroom 2 bath, an extra room & 2 car garage. A spacious split floor plan, tons of windows & natural light to make this home welcoming to everyone. Awesome open concept kitchen w/island, pantry closet & a very large breakfast bar. Come enjoy this cozy family room with fireplace. The living & dining room and hallway carpet is getting replaced with NEW CERAMIC FLOOR. The kitchen floor, cabinets & appliances will also be getting redone ( Expected date of completion: Dec 15th) APPLY TODAY!

(RLNE5388548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. have any available units?
10230 EMMA LAKES DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. have?
Some of 10230 EMMA LAKES DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. currently offering any rent specials?
10230 EMMA LAKES DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. is pet friendly.
Does 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. offer parking?
Yes, 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. offers parking.
Does 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. have a pool?
No, 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. does not have a pool.
Does 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. have accessible units?
No, 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 EMMA LAKES DR. does not have units with dishwashers.

