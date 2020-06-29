10227 Bengal Fox Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32222 Chimney Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Bran-new home, be the 1st to love in this 3/2 with all tile floors throughout except for the bedrooms.(carpet) 2 car garage, comes with washer and dryer, stainless Steel appliances, walk-in shower in Master bath. it has all the Amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10227 BENGAL FOX DR have any available units?
10227 BENGAL FOX DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.