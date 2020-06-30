1007 S SHORES RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3/1 less than 5 minute drive to downtown! Wood floors & neutral paint throughout. Spacious family room can accommodate any size or style of furniture. Adjoining sun room is perfect for a light & bright home office! Entertain friends in the huge dining room w/ vintage chandelier. Tidy kitchen has undergone updating, including new shiplap, vinyl wood flooring, new appliances & gorgeous custom distressed cabinetry. Brand new Low-E windows installed in 3 bedrooms (1 is non conforming) AND in recently updated bath room. Plenty of extra storage in the massive hall closet or original built- in hall cabinet with original 1938 hardware. Detached one car garage with W/D connections. Lawn service included. Just a quick walk to the Square or Southern Grounds!