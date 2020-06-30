All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1007 S SHORES RD
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

1007 S SHORES RD

1007 South Shores Road · No Longer Available
Location

1007 South Shores Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3/1 less than 5 minute drive to downtown! Wood floors & neutral paint throughout. Spacious family room can accommodate any size or style of furniture. Adjoining sun room is perfect for a light & bright home office! Entertain friends in the huge dining room w/ vintage chandelier. Tidy kitchen has undergone updating, including new shiplap, vinyl wood flooring, new appliances & gorgeous custom distressed cabinetry. Brand new Low-E windows installed in 3 bedrooms (1 is non conforming) AND in recently updated bath room. Plenty of extra storage in the massive hall closet or original built- in hall cabinet with original 1938 hardware. Detached one car garage with W/D connections. Lawn service included. Just a quick walk to the Square or Southern Grounds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 S SHORES RD have any available units?
1007 S SHORES RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1007 S SHORES RD have?
Some of 1007 S SHORES RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 S SHORES RD currently offering any rent specials?
1007 S SHORES RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 S SHORES RD pet-friendly?
No, 1007 S SHORES RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1007 S SHORES RD offer parking?
Yes, 1007 S SHORES RD offers parking.
Does 1007 S SHORES RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 S SHORES RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 S SHORES RD have a pool?
No, 1007 S SHORES RD does not have a pool.
Does 1007 S SHORES RD have accessible units?
No, 1007 S SHORES RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 S SHORES RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 S SHORES RD has units with dishwashers.

