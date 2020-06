Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This full brick pool home is just waiting for you. Pool maintenance is included in rental price. Just a few of the many wonderful features of this home: fully fenced back yard, in-ground pool, over-sized screened lanai, split floorplan, bedroom 2 has its own private bath, dedicated office, plantation shutters, gas fireplace, new quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and so much more. Come tour this home and you will see how quickly it feels like home.