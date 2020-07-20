1004 West Defender Court

Amenities

This 2 bedrooms / 2 bath condo has a great floor plan. The master bedroom is downstairs with a private bath and access to the fenced in lanai. There is a large living-dining room area with cathedral ceilings and tile floors The kitchen has lots of storage and newer appliances. Upstairs in the laundry room is a washer and dryer for tenants convenience. There is vinyl plank flooring upstairs. A loft area overlooks the living room. The 2nd bedroom has its own bathroom. Enjoy relaxing on the private lanai that has a small storage room. Renters Insurance required. This condo won't last long!