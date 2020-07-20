All apartments in Jacksonville
1004 West Defender Court

1004 Defender Ct W · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Defender Ct W, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedrooms / 2 bath condo has a great floor plan. The master bedroom is downstairs with a private bath and access to the fenced in lanai. There is a large living-dining room area with cathedral ceilings and tile floors The kitchen has lots of storage and newer appliances. Upstairs in the laundry room is a washer and dryer for tenants convenience. There is vinyl plank flooring upstairs. A loft area overlooks the living room. The 2nd bedroom has its own bathroom. Enjoy relaxing on the private lanai that has a small storage room. Renters Insurance required. This condo won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 West Defender Court have any available units?
1004 West Defender Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1004 West Defender Court currently offering any rent specials?
1004 West Defender Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 West Defender Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 West Defender Court is pet friendly.
Does 1004 West Defender Court offer parking?
No, 1004 West Defender Court does not offer parking.
Does 1004 West Defender Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 West Defender Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 West Defender Court have a pool?
No, 1004 West Defender Court does not have a pool.
Does 1004 West Defender Court have accessible units?
No, 1004 West Defender Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 West Defender Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 West Defender Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 West Defender Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 West Defender Court does not have units with air conditioning.
