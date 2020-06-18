All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:38 PM

10007 LOGAN FALLS CT

10007 Logan Falls Court · (904) 453-7113
Location

10007 Logan Falls Court, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Chimney Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in the Longleaf community! This waterfront home on cul-de-sac offers lots of upgrades and privacy. Newer construction wit a desirable split bedroom floor plan. Updated wood-look tile in main living areas and master bedroom, carpeted in remaining 3 bedrooms. Your spacious kitchen offers granite counter tops and a food prep island, matching stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile back splash and more! Large custom ceiling fans in the main living areas and master bedroom. Master en suite features a glass enclosed stand-up shower, separate garden tub and private water loo. The screened patio overlooks the serene lake views with hardly any homes in sight. Conveniently located near Oakleaf Town Center for shopping, restaurants. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT have any available units?
10007 LOGAN FALLS CT has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT have?
Some of 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT currently offering any rent specials?
10007 LOGAN FALLS CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT pet-friendly?
No, 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT offer parking?
Yes, 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT does offer parking.
Does 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT have a pool?
Yes, 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT has a pool.
Does 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT have accessible units?
No, 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10007 LOGAN FALLS CT has units with dishwashers.
