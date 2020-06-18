10007 LOGAN FALLS CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Great 4 Bedroom, 3 bath home for rent in the Longleaf community! This waterfront home on cul-de-sac offers lots of upgrades and privacy. Newer construction wit a desirable split bedroom floor plan. Updated wood-look tile in main living areas and master bedroom, carpeted in remaining 3 bedrooms. Your spacious kitchen offers granite counter tops and a food prep island, matching stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile back splash and more! Large custom ceiling fans in the main living areas and master bedroom. Master en suite features a glass enclosed stand-up shower, separate garden tub and private water loo. The screened patio overlooks the serene lake views with hardly any homes in sight. Conveniently located near Oakleaf Town Center for shopping, restaurants. Renter's insurance required.