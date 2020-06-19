All apartments in Jacksonville
10002 Lancashire Drive
10002 Lancashire Drive

10002 Lancashire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10002 Lancashire Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Dinsmore

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10002 Lancashire Drive have any available units?
10002 Lancashire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10002 Lancashire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10002 Lancashire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10002 Lancashire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10002 Lancashire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10002 Lancashire Drive offer parking?
No, 10002 Lancashire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10002 Lancashire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10002 Lancashire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10002 Lancashire Drive have a pool?
No, 10002 Lancashire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10002 Lancashire Drive have accessible units?
No, 10002 Lancashire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10002 Lancashire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10002 Lancashire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10002 Lancashire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10002 Lancashire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
