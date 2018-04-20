All apartments in Homestead
3520 Northeast 10th Drive

3520 Northeast 10th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3520 Northeast 10th Drive, Homestead, FL 33033

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 2nd 2020. $2,350/month rent. $4,700 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Braulio Pineda at 347-869-3258 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Northeast 10th Drive have any available units?
3520 Northeast 10th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
What amenities does 3520 Northeast 10th Drive have?
Some of 3520 Northeast 10th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Northeast 10th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Northeast 10th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Northeast 10th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3520 Northeast 10th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3520 Northeast 10th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3520 Northeast 10th Drive does offer parking.
Does 3520 Northeast 10th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3520 Northeast 10th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Northeast 10th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3520 Northeast 10th Drive has a pool.
Does 3520 Northeast 10th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3520 Northeast 10th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Northeast 10th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3520 Northeast 10th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3520 Northeast 10th Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3520 Northeast 10th Drive has units with air conditioning.
