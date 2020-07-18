All apartments in Homestead
320 SE 37TH TE
320 SE 37TH TE

320 SE 37th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

320 SE 37th Terrace, Homestead, FL 33033
Baywinds

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
ice maker
microwave
VERY NICE THOWNHOME LOCATED IN HOMESTEAD, GOOD LOCATION IN A GATED COMMUNITY, THIS HOUSE IS RENTED UNTIL JULY/31ST , SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE WITH 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE, ASSOCIATION REQUIRED 620 OF CREDIT SCORE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 SE 37TH TE have any available units?
320 SE 37TH TE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
What amenities does 320 SE 37TH TE have?
Some of 320 SE 37TH TE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 SE 37TH TE currently offering any rent specials?
320 SE 37TH TE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 SE 37TH TE pet-friendly?
No, 320 SE 37TH TE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Homestead.
Does 320 SE 37TH TE offer parking?
Yes, 320 SE 37TH TE offers parking.
Does 320 SE 37TH TE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 SE 37TH TE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 SE 37TH TE have a pool?
No, 320 SE 37TH TE does not have a pool.
Does 320 SE 37TH TE have accessible units?
No, 320 SE 37TH TE does not have accessible units.
Does 320 SE 37TH TE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 SE 37TH TE has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 SE 37TH TE have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 SE 37TH TE does not have units with air conditioning.
