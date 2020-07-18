VERY NICE THOWNHOME LOCATED IN HOMESTEAD, GOOD LOCATION IN A GATED COMMUNITY, THIS HOUSE IS RENTED UNTIL JULY/31ST , SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE WITH 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE, ASSOCIATION REQUIRED 620 OF CREDIT SCORE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 SE 37TH TE have any available units?
What amenities does 320 SE 37TH TE have?
Some of 320 SE 37TH TE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 SE 37TH TE currently offering any rent specials?
320 SE 37TH TE is not currently offering any rent specials.