320 SE 37TH TE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

VERY NICE THOWNHOME LOCATED IN HOMESTEAD, GOOD LOCATION IN A GATED COMMUNITY, THIS HOUSE IS RENTED UNTIL JULY/31ST , SHOWINGS ARE AVAILABLE WITH 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE, ASSOCIATION REQUIRED 620 OF CREDIT SCORE