2393 Se 14 St

Amenities
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view. Utilities included: cable and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Patrick at 786-859-5300 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.