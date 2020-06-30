2393 Se 14 St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground pool garage internet access

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view. Utilities included: cable and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Patrick at 786-859-5300 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.