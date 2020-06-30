All apartments in Homestead
Last updated July 5 2020 at 7:04 AM

2393 Se 14 St

2393 Southeast 14th Street · (786) 859-5300
Location

2393 Southeast 14th Street, Homestead, FL 33035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2393 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1731 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Homestead. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, playground, and lake view. Utilities included: cable and internet. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Patrick at 786-859-5300 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2393 Se 14 St have any available units?
2393 Se 14 St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2393 Se 14 St have?
Some of 2393 Se 14 St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2393 Se 14 St currently offering any rent specials?
2393 Se 14 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2393 Se 14 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2393 Se 14 St is pet friendly.
Does 2393 Se 14 St offer parking?
Yes, 2393 Se 14 St offers parking.
Does 2393 Se 14 St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2393 Se 14 St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2393 Se 14 St have a pool?
Yes, 2393 Se 14 St has a pool.
Does 2393 Se 14 St have accessible units?
No, 2393 Se 14 St does not have accessible units.
Does 2393 Se 14 St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2393 Se 14 St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2393 Se 14 St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2393 Se 14 St has units with air conditioning.
