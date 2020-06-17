All apartments in Homestead
1120 NE 39th Ave
1120 NE 39th Ave

1120 Northeast 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Northeast 39th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Well located single-family home! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ready to move! Great neighborhood in Homestead. Title floor, kitchen cabinetry, appliances, washer, and dryer. Pet fee refundable, $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have any available units?
1120 NE 39th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Homestead, FL.
What amenities does 1120 NE 39th Ave have?
Some of 1120 NE 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 NE 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1120 NE 39th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 NE 39th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 NE 39th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1120 NE 39th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 NE 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 1120 NE 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1120 NE 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 NE 39th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 NE 39th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
