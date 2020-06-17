Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Homestead
Find more places like 1120 NE 39th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Homestead, FL
/
1120 NE 39th Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1120 NE 39th Ave
1120 Northeast 39th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Homestead
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
1120 Northeast 39th Avenue, Homestead, FL 33033
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well located single-family home! 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ready to move! Great neighborhood in Homestead. Title floor, kitchen cabinetry, appliances, washer, and dryer. Pet fee refundable, $500.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have any available units?
1120 NE 39th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Homestead, FL
.
What amenities does 1120 NE 39th Ave have?
Some of 1120 NE 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1120 NE 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1120 NE 39th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 NE 39th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 NE 39th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1120 NE 39th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 NE 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 1120 NE 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1120 NE 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 NE 39th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 NE 39th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 NE 39th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seascape Pointe
1140 Southeast 24th Road
Homestead, FL 33035
Palm Breeze at Keys Gate
1140 SE 24th Rd
Homestead, FL 33035
Similar Pages
Homestead 1 Bedrooms
Homestead 2 Bedrooms
Homestead Apartments with Parking
Homestead Apartments with Pool
Homestead Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Miramar, FL
Davie, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Tamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FL
Miami Beach, FL
Weston, FL
North Miami Beach, FL
Dania Beach, FL
Kendall West, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
The Hammocks, FL
Country Club, FL
Lauderdale Lakes, FL
Fountainebleau, FL
Kendale Lakes, FL
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Oakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Palmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FL
Glenvar Heights, FL
Sunset, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University