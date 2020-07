Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub online portal tennis court cats allowed accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance car wash area cc payments coffee bar concierge e-payments guest parking lobby package receiving trash valet

The EnV Apartment Homes is an intimate community located near I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. We are minutes away from shopping, entertainment, and the beach. Orange Brook Golf Course is a stone throw away, as is Memorial Regional Hospital. Look no further for your next apartment home, The EnV is the ideal place for anyone! Our unique open floor plans were designed with your comfort, convenience, and style in mind. An EnV Apartment Home features a fully equipped kitchen, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, a private balcony or patio with a view of lush landscaping, spacious walk-in closets, extra storage, and so much more! The EnV Apartment Homes offer you distinctive style and incredible comfort in a relaxing setting. The EnV, you'll enjoy working out in our fully equipped fitness center, spending time with friends and family at our picnic area, or relaxing by our resort-style pool and spa!