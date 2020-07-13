/
pet friendly apartments
147 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cooper City, FL
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3990 NW 84th Way
3990 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,625
Beautiful and newly constructed home in Monterra 24 HOURS man-gated community. community with resort like amenities and security. Rated A public Schools in Coopercity and mins to the highways, shopping and all you need around Cooper City.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
5621 SW 113th Ave
5621 Southwest 113th Avenue, Cooper City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1993 sqft
BEAUTIFUL,SPACIOUS AND IMPECCABLY CLEAN HOME IN DESIRABLE COOPER CITY ! HOME OFFERS 4 BED.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3770 NW 84th Way
3770 Northwest 84th Way, Cooper City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
HIGHLY DESIRABLE 3 BED/2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COOPER CITY'S MOST SOUGHT AFTER GATED COMMUNITY. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS RESORT STYLE AMENITIES INCLUDING TENNIS & BASKETBALL COURTS, FITNESS CENTER, TOT LOT & DOG PARK, A+ RATED SCHOOLS
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9414 SW 51
9414 Southwest 51st Street, Cooper City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
947 sqft
YOU FOUND IT! Rarely available large 2/1 twin home with family room! Located in Cooper City. Neutral tile throughout. Family room. Interior utility room with washer/dryer and storage area. Plenty of parking. First, last, security.
Results within 1 mile of Cooper City
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
15 Units Available
Palm Ranch
7025 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,383
1358 sqft
Contemporary apartments in a massive ranch-style building. Units have air conditioning, carpets and walk-in closets. On-site car wash area, hot tub and pool table. A short drive from Florida's Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
18 Units Available
The Lakes At Pembroke
9900 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,433
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in lush, scenic tropical setting. Community amenities include elegant clubhouse, pool, 24-hour gym, and tennis and volleyball courts. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pets welcomed with additional fee.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,511
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,690
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden-style residences with custom finishes and 9-foot ceilings. Lots of community amenities, including a gym, pool and coffee bar. Near I-595 and Florida's Turnpike. Play almost every sport imaginable at nearby Bamford Sports Complex.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Colonial Village
7550 Stirling Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
903 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Contemporary wood cabinets and separate dining and living areas. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and picnic area. Easy access to I-595.
Last updated July 10 at 09:39am
17 Units Available
Walnut Creek
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
7775 Southwest 52nd Place
7775 SW 52nd Pl, Davie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1734 sqft
7775 Southwest 52nd Place, Davie, FL 33328 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: allowed. DATE AVAILABLE - August 1, 2020 DESCRIPTION - 3 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Pembroke Lakes
10121 Woodbury Ct
10121 Woodbury Court, Pembroke Pines, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
This is an amazing 1 story villa located in the lush community of Cedarwoods. This townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with tile and wood flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Cooper City
Last updated July 13 at 12:41am
44 Units Available
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,927
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,066
1404 sqft
These waterside-located apartments close to Florida's Turnpike come with walk-in closets, ice maker, granite counters and plantation-style shutters. Amenities feature putting green, BBQ/grill, clubhouse and Internet access. Close to Fort Lauderdale Research and Education Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
53 Units Available
The Avenue
6220 Reese Rd, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,034
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1379 sqft
Great location for commuters, off of I-595. Residents enjoy patio or balcony, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Community has BBQ grill, concierge, pool and trash valet.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
26 Units Available
Park Of Commerce
La Morada at Weston
1201 Fairlake Blvd, Weston, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,547
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,101
1204 sqft
Recently renovated apartments available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community amenities include basketball court, gym, playground, pool and hot tub.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Lakes of Western Pines
Bell at Pembroke Pines
16700 Sheridan St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1402 sqft
1-3 bedroom units offer unique features like a fireplace, private balcony, and USB charging stations. Residents enjoy numerous amenities, such as a pool, tennis courts, gym, putting green, valet services, and more. Close to I-75.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,426
1479 sqft
Near Miramar Town Center and other shopping destinations. Apartments include in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike, the Sawgrass Expressway, I-95, I-595 and I-75.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Pembroke Lakes South
Harbour Cove
1600 S Hiatus Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1365 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1320 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! WE ARE available during the business hours listed on our website to set up your in person tour today! Welcome home to Harbour Cove apartments located in the heart of Pembroke Pines, FL.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
41 Units Available
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,413
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1312 sqft
Peaceful community with an indoor/outdoor basketball court, three swimming pools, and a volleyball court. Pet-friendly. Located close to the airport, NSU, and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Winston Apartments
11099 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,581
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Resort-style community features putting green, 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Ideal location, near Florida Turnpike, Pembroke Lakes Mall, downtown Miami and Fort Lauderdale beaches.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Jacaranda
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,333
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1334 sqft
Conveniently located close to Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hard Rock Stadium, with easy access to I-75 and I-95. Pet-friendly community with tennis and racquetball courts and a children's playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
New River Cove Apartments
3711 W State Road 84, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1641 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-595, I-95, and the Florida Turnpike. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with upgraded appliances, custom finishes in kitchen and bath, and huge walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Gatehouse at Pinelake
8530 SW 1st St, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1225 sqft
Amenities include onsite gym, multiple pools, tennis and racquetball courts, stocked lakes, and more. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, recently renovated units within minutes of the Turnpike, I-75, I-95, and the Pembroke Lakes Mall.
