129 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
23 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
11 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
3610 Yacht Club Dr
3610 Yacht Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
974 sqft
Spectacular southeast views from this large and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath unit in Portsviews best line! Perched atop the 10th floor with ocean view, wake up to a beautiful sunrise and watch boats come and go from the marina.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3135 NE 184th St
3135 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom unit with water and garden view. Very tranquil community located in the heart of Aventura. Close by to parks, walk in distance to shopping and grocery stores. Gated 24/7 security service.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
3001 Northeast 185th Street
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3001 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
2775 Northeast 187th Street
2775 Northeast 187th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
775 Northeast 187th Street Apt #219, Miami, FL 33180 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3235 NE 184th St
3235 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
beautiful renovated Fully furnished with new appliances, tv, washer and dryer on the unit, Beautifully decorated 2/2 unit. Pet friendly community. Includes cable, high speed internet, covered parking.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
Adventure Town Center
2911 Northeast 185th Street
2911 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1318 sqft
911 Northeast 185th Street Apt #510, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: Small dogs allowed.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Waterways
21208 Harbor Way
21208 Harbor Way, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH***TROPICAL LANDSCAPED 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH PRIVATE HOME FEEL, IN GATED HARBOR VILLAGE COMMUNITY IN AVENTURA WATERWAYS -SPACIOUS TILED LIVING RM, FAMILY RM & DINING RM- KITCHEN W/ BREAKFAST BAR OPEN TO HIGH CEILING FAMILY
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3225 NE 184th St
3225 Northeast 184th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated condo in prestigious Village by the Bay - resort-style waterfront gated community in Aventura. Quartz countertops, Stainless steel appliances. New central A/C unit. Washer and dryer in the unit. Pet friendly. Gated.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:52pm
1 Unit Available
19901 East Country Club Drive
19901 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
19901 East Country Club Drive, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. Pets: allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Aventura
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
72 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Sunray East
The Arbors
2375 NE 173rd St, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
Adjacent to Greynolds Park. Also near Aventura Mall, Golden Glades station and the beach. One- and two-bedroom apartments with expansive living areas and private patios or balconies. Property offers a laundry on every floor.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3545 NE 166th St
3545 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
828 sqft
It is all about the views in this waterfront penthouse 1 bedroom and 1 bath unit in convenient location. Look north over the surrounding neighborhood with lots of water views. Unit has a large balcony and good storage.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16531 NE 35th Ave
16531 Northeast 35th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,999
1250 sqft
Waterfront, no fixed bridges, substantially remolded 3/2 with or without deeded boat dock in boutique building. World class fishing only minutes away.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
1800 S Ocean Dr Apt 507
1800 South Ocean Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1571 sqft
Enjoy the five star amenities of this ocean front condo at Hallandale Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Golden Isles
401 Golden Isles Dr
401 Golden Isles Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and Bright 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in Hallandale Beach. Recently renovated Modern and Elegant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
17145 N Bay Rd
17145 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1/1 with washer/dryer all wood floors assigned cover parking, walk to beach and shops. pets ok
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
City Center
410 SE 4th Ave
410 Southeast 4th Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Nice 1br unit near beaches, Gulfstream, Aventura Mall and public transportation. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter top and new kitchen cabinets. Pet friendly but no aggressive or nuisance barking dogs. Extra Pet Deposit.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3566 NE 168th St
3566 Northeast 168th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
827 sqft
AMAZING AND TASTEFULLY FURNISHED ONE BEDROOM IN EASTERN SHORES FEELS LIKE A HOME WITH A HUGE DECK OVERLOOKING THE DECK AREA AND THEN THE CANAL, THERE ARE NO NEIGHBORS ABOVE YOU IN THIS MID-CENTURY FOURPLEX, THIS OVERSIZE ONE BEDROOM REALLY FEELS
Aventura 1 BedroomsAventura 2 BedroomsAventura 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAventura 3 BedroomsAventura Apartments with BalconyAventura Apartments with GarageAventura Apartments with GymAventura Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAventura Apartments with Move-in SpecialsAventura Apartments with ParkingAventura Apartments with PoolAventura Apartments with Washer-DryerAventura Dog Friendly ApartmentsAventura Furnished ApartmentsAventura Luxury PlacesAventura Pet Friendly PlacesMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLPalm Springs, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FL