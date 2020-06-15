919 Hillcrest Dr

Amenities

Beautiful apartment for rent in the desirable Hollywood Hillcrest area. Completely Remodeled. 2/2. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet . nice kitchen stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, white cabinets. Property has lots of closets, central AC, Large balcony, beautiful tennis court view. Rent includes water, trash, basic cable, pest control, security, tennis courts and pool. laundry room in every floor of the building. Close to schools, hospital, I-95, shopping centers, 15 min from the airport and 10 min from the beach . All ages. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD !!! No pet allowed. to show call or text to listing agent. **PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE AS OF MAY 15TH 2020**