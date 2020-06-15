All apartments in Hollywood
Hollywood, FL
919 Hillcrest Dr
919 Hillcrest Dr

919 Hillcrest Drive · (201) 491-9934
Location

919 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hillcrest

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Beautiful apartment for rent in the desirable Hollywood Hillcrest area. Completely Remodeled. 2/2. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet . nice kitchen stainless steel appliances, quartz counter top, white cabinets. Property has lots of closets, central AC, Large balcony, beautiful tennis court view. Rent includes water, trash, basic cable, pest control, security, tennis courts and pool. laundry room in every floor of the building. Close to schools, hospital, I-95, shopping centers, 15 min from the airport and 10 min from the beach . All ages. GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD !!! No pet allowed. to show call or text to listing agent. **PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE AS OF MAY 15TH 2020**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Hillcrest Dr have any available units?
919 Hillcrest Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Hillcrest Dr have?
Some of 919 Hillcrest Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Hillcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
919 Hillcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Hillcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 919 Hillcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 919 Hillcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 919 Hillcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 919 Hillcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 Hillcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Hillcrest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 919 Hillcrest Dr has a pool.
Does 919 Hillcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 919 Hillcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Hillcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Hillcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
