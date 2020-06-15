777 N Ocean Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym internet access

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking internet access

A welcome escape designed for energetic adventure and relaxation facing the sea.

Our apartment has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, towels, sheets, and wifi. The master bedroom includes 1 kingsized bed, a flat-screened TV, and a full closet. You can enjoy entertainment in the cozy living room that's decked with 1 convertible sofa couch, 1 single-seater sofa chair, flat-screened TV, study area and a dining area that accommodates 4 guests. The modern-crafted-crafted kitchen is spacious and fully stocked with the necessary tools you'll need to cook delicious meals.

This is the perfect setting for the perfect getaway.



Right by Hollywood beach, fully equipped gym, only few min away from Aventura mall.



IMPORTANT: Parking Fee & Resort fee is not included in the price.