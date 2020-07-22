6528 Fletcher St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is wide and great for entertaining. The modern kitchen offer spacious kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry. Home has tiles throughout and great outdoor space. The beautiful patio offers plenty of open space for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors. The private, fenced in backyard, which is perfect for pets.This home won’t last long. Apply today!

NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.