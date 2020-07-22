All apartments in Hollywood
6528 Fletcher St
6528 Fletcher St

6528 Fletcher Street · No Longer Available
Location

6528 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL 33023
Beverly Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable home ready for move in. The inviting living room is wide and great for entertaining. The modern kitchen offer spacious kitchen, outfitted with stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cabinetry. Home has tiles throughout and great outdoor space. The beautiful patio offers plenty of open space for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors. The private, fenced in backyard, which is perfect for pets.This home won’t last long. Apply today!
NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6528 Fletcher St have any available units?
6528 Fletcher St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 6528 Fletcher St have?
Some of 6528 Fletcher St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6528 Fletcher St currently offering any rent specials?
6528 Fletcher St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6528 Fletcher St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6528 Fletcher St is pet friendly.
Does 6528 Fletcher St offer parking?
No, 6528 Fletcher St does not offer parking.
Does 6528 Fletcher St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6528 Fletcher St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6528 Fletcher St have a pool?
No, 6528 Fletcher St does not have a pool.
Does 6528 Fletcher St have accessible units?
No, 6528 Fletcher St does not have accessible units.
Does 6528 Fletcher St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6528 Fletcher St does not have units with dishwashers.
