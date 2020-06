Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Great 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in desirable Hollywood Park condominium , ground floor with an open balcony/patio . Washer and dryer inside the unit, easy accesses to the Pool area Fitness center and jacuzzi. community close to I95 , FL Turnpike and Hollywood Blvd, 10 minutes to the beach! easy to show on LBX go to showing assist