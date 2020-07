Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

CLOSE TO HOLLYWOOD BEACH & BOARDWALK & MAJOR HIGHWAYS THIS SPACIOUS 2/2 HAS BEEN TASTEFULLY DISPLAYED W/EXTRA FINISHING TOUCHES WHILE STILL KEEPING IT'S ORIGINAL CHARM! WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD'S RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING! BRAND , GARAGE DOOR, OVEN, REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER. BOTH BATHROOMS HAVE NEW SINKS, BEDROOMS HAVE NEW CLOSET DOORS. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT LIVING AREA!

NO SHOWINGS AFTER 7 P.M.

HOME IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE