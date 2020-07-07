All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

420 S Park Rd

420 South Park Road · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

420 South Park Road, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-209 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful extra comfortable 2/2 condo in Pinehurst!! Nice gated community in most convenient location!! Just West of I-95 & South of Hollywood blvd!! Good size, nice layout, semi open kitchen area, big screened in balcony, washer & dryer inside!! Community has beautiful pool area and gym. Great place to call home! OWNER REQUIRES ONLY 1ST MONTH RENT & 1 MONTH DEPOSIT!! Approval takes about 30 days, the association charges as application fee: $300 + ($100 per adult or $100 per married couple). Credit, Criminal, and Eviction reports will be used as supplemental data to the tenant’s application..
(The carpet will be replaced with laminated type vinyl floors).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 S Park Rd have any available units?
420 S Park Rd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 S Park Rd have?
Some of 420 S Park Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 S Park Rd currently offering any rent specials?
420 S Park Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 S Park Rd pet-friendly?
No, 420 S Park Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 420 S Park Rd offer parking?
No, 420 S Park Rd does not offer parking.
Does 420 S Park Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 S Park Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 S Park Rd have a pool?
Yes, 420 S Park Rd has a pool.
Does 420 S Park Rd have accessible units?
No, 420 S Park Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 420 S Park Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 S Park Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
