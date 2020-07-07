420 S Park Rd

Amenities

Beautiful extra comfortable 2/2 condo in Pinehurst!! Nice gated community in most convenient location!! Just West of I-95 & South of Hollywood blvd!! Good size, nice layout, semi open kitchen area, big screened in balcony, washer & dryer inside!! Community has beautiful pool area and gym. Great place to call home! OWNER REQUIRES ONLY 1ST MONTH RENT & 1 MONTH DEPOSIT!! Approval takes about 30 days, the association charges as application fee: $300 + ($100 per adult or $100 per married couple). Credit, Criminal, and Eviction reports will be used as supplemental data to the tenant’s application..

(The carpet will be replaced with laminated type vinyl floors).