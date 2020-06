3501 N Ocean Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill media room

OCEANFRONT OCEANFRONT OCEANFRONT! THIS SPECTACULAR MEDITERRANEAN STYLE BUILDING IS STEPS FROM THE SAND & OCEAN! STEP INTO YOUR SPACIOUS 2 BDRM,DEN/MEDIA ROOM CAN BE USED AS A 3RD ROOM, 2.5 BATH! GORGEOUS VIEWS OF THE OCEAN! LOCATED RIGHT ON HOLLYWOOD'S FAMOUS BROADWALK & WHETHER YOU LOVE WALKING, CYCLING, ROLLERBLADING YOU ARE NEAR SOME GREAT RESTAURANTS! CLOSE TO FT. LAUDERDALE AIRPORT, SHOPS OF BAL HARBOR AND AVENTURA MALL! ONCE YOU FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS HOME YOU HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE! ALSO AVAILABLE 4 SALE!