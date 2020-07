3500 Harrison St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

THIS CORNER APT WILL NOT LAST !

Looking for a STABLE LONG TERM RENTER ONLY

Super fast-RAPID-move in, Spotless apartment with lots of NATURAL LIGHT.

Completely REMODELED, Freshly Painted, HURRICANE WINDOWS, Tile floors throughout, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & NEW KITCHEN CABINETS, Blinds on all windows, LAUNDRY FACILITIES & 1 PARKING SPOT.

This spacious condo is located in HOLLYWOOD HILLS area, Close to SHOPPING, BANKS, RESTAURANTS, Behind the Courthouse, & minutes to ALL Highways. The BEAUTIFUL BEACHES are only 5 minutes away. Small Boutique condo with access to everything just minutes away. HARD ROCK & BIG EASY CASINOS, GULFSTREAM RACETRACK, TRI-RAIL & Downtown Hollywood/ PUBLIX, TARGET and tons of small stores too.

BRING YOUR BEST CLIENTS TO THIS PROPERTY, they will LOVE IT for sure.