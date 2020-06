Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

Ocean Front. Live like a tourist in this one of a kind, completely remodeled studio, 1 bathroom beachfront apartment. King Size bed. Furnished. Just steps from the 2.5-mile-long boardwalk and sandy Hollywood beach. Just imagine calling this beautiful beach in your backyard.

Walking distance to restaurants, tiki bars, famous seafood eateries, and much more.