1935 Rodman Street

Rodman Street, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 1 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lance Randall, Keller Williams Elite Properties, (954) 214-8263. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed. DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD close to Young Circle awaits this fully remodeled 1 bed 1 bath has a living room & kitchen area. Electric & Water included. Walk to restaurants, the Arts Park, beach and shopping. Rapid approval, move in asap. Private fenced parking & guest/street parking. Must see to appreciate. For fastest response, text Lance Randall 954-214-8263. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3519076 ]