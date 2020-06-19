All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

1935 Rodman Street

1935 Rodman Street · (954) 214-8263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1935 Rodman Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Parkside

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rodman Street, Hollywood, FL 33020 - 1 BR 1 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lance Randall, Keller Williams Elite Properties, (954) 214-8263. Available from: 05/01/2020. No pets allowed. DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD close to Young Circle awaits this fully remodeled 1 bed 1 bath has a living room & kitchen area. Electric & Water included. Walk to restaurants, the Arts Park, beach and shopping. Rapid approval, move in asap. Private fenced parking & guest/street parking. Must see to appreciate. For fastest response, text Lance Randall 954-214-8263. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3519076 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 Rodman Street have any available units?
1935 Rodman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 1935 Rodman Street currently offering any rent specials?
1935 Rodman Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 Rodman Street pet-friendly?
No, 1935 Rodman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1935 Rodman Street offer parking?
Yes, 1935 Rodman Street does offer parking.
Does 1935 Rodman Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 Rodman Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 Rodman Street have a pool?
No, 1935 Rodman Street does not have a pool.
Does 1935 Rodman Street have accessible units?
No, 1935 Rodman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 Rodman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 Rodman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1935 Rodman Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1935 Rodman Street does not have units with air conditioning.
