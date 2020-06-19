1201 S Ocean Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court bocce court elevator gym pool putting green shuffle board internet access tennis court

INCREDIBLE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS PLUS INTERCOASTAL, LAKE, AND CITY VIEWS!!! Modern corner unit completely renovated open floor plan with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, designer lighting, decor, built-ins, and wall of windows facing the ocean! Breathtaking views for this 3 bed 2.5 bath treasure! HUGE master suite with gorgeous open dressing area, master rain shower head, floating bench, barn door with full length mirror, dual sinks, laundry in unit, four flat screen TV's with internet and DISH included.This immaculate, light-filled masterpiece includes beach chairs, beach bikes, boogie boards, Ninja blender, coffee/wine bar and tons of on site amenities such as two heated pools, two tennis courts, gym, golf putting green and driving net, boccee ball, basketball, shuffle board, and more!