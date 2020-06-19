All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:10 PM

1201 S Ocean Drive

1201 South Ocean Drive · (305) 998-8504
Location

1201 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, FL 33019
South Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1002n · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
elevator
gym
pool
putting green
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
INCREDIBLE DIRECT OCEAN VIEWS PLUS INTERCOASTAL, LAKE, AND CITY VIEWS!!! Modern corner unit completely renovated open floor plan with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, designer lighting, decor, built-ins, and wall of windows facing the ocean! Breathtaking views for this 3 bed 2.5 bath treasure! HUGE master suite with gorgeous open dressing area, master rain shower head, floating bench, barn door with full length mirror, dual sinks, laundry in unit, four flat screen TV's with internet and DISH included.This immaculate, light-filled masterpiece includes beach chairs, beach bikes, boogie boards, Ninja blender, coffee/wine bar and tons of on site amenities such as two heated pools, two tennis courts, gym, golf putting green and driving net, boccee ball, basketball, shuffle board, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 S Ocean Drive have any available units?
1201 S Ocean Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 S Ocean Drive have?
Some of 1201 S Ocean Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 S Ocean Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1201 S Ocean Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 S Ocean Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1201 S Ocean Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1201 S Ocean Drive offer parking?
No, 1201 S Ocean Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1201 S Ocean Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1201 S Ocean Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 S Ocean Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1201 S Ocean Drive has a pool.
Does 1201 S Ocean Drive have accessible units?
No, 1201 S Ocean Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 S Ocean Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 S Ocean Drive has units with dishwashers.
