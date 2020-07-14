Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe volleyball court

Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville. Several local shops, restaurants, grocery stores including Publix, and entertainment options are located within walking distance. If you don't want to walk, students can ride the Gainesville RTS bus for free!