Gainesville, FL
Campus Lodge Gainesville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:36 AM

Campus Lodge Gainesville

2800 Southwest Williston Road · (205) 551-3491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
New low rates for limited time only PLUS 2 MONTHS FREE! Rates starting at $455 plus sign and SAVE $290!* Cable, WiFi and HBO included!
Location

2800 Southwest Williston Road, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2x2 Standard · Avail. Aug 18

$599

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3x3 Standard · Avail. Aug 18

$520

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1445 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4x4 Standard · Avail. Aug 18

$480

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1695 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Campus Lodge Gainesville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
volleyball court
Meet Campus Lodge - Student Living where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Campus Lodge Gainesville offers off-campus housing in a prime location near The University of Florida and downtown Gainesville. Several local shops, restaurants, grocery stores including Publix, and entertainment options are located within walking distance. If you don't want to walk, students can ride the Gainesville RTS bus for free!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5, 10, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: 2 months rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Open lot, guest parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Campus Lodge Gainesville have any available units?
Campus Lodge Gainesville has 3 units available starting at $480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Campus Lodge Gainesville have?
Some of Campus Lodge Gainesville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Campus Lodge Gainesville currently offering any rent specials?
Campus Lodge Gainesville is offering the following rent specials: New low rates for limited time only PLUS 2 MONTHS FREE! Rates starting at $455 plus sign and SAVE $290!* Cable, WiFi and HBO included!
Is Campus Lodge Gainesville pet-friendly?
Yes, Campus Lodge Gainesville is pet friendly.
Does Campus Lodge Gainesville offer parking?
Yes, Campus Lodge Gainesville offers parking.
Does Campus Lodge Gainesville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Campus Lodge Gainesville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Campus Lodge Gainesville have a pool?
Yes, Campus Lodge Gainesville has a pool.
Does Campus Lodge Gainesville have accessible units?
No, Campus Lodge Gainesville does not have accessible units.
Does Campus Lodge Gainesville have units with dishwashers?
No, Campus Lodge Gainesville does not have units with dishwashers.
