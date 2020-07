Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool bike storage garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed accessible bbq/grill guest suite internet cafe online portal pool table smoke-free community

Savor Park Avenue Luxury Living. Fresh and new, our pet-friendly community features spectacular 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes, high-end amenities, and a resort-inspired lifestyle. Live in a sophisticated oasis with unrivaled charms, including a breezy dog park and beach-entry swimming pool. Discover distinctive Gainesville apartments with wood-style flooring, 9' ceilings, and dual master bedroom plans. Gourmet kitchens feature European cabinetry, natural granite countertops, spacious pantries, and stainless steel appliances. Be true to yourself, and insist on the best. Come home to Park Avenue Apartments. Live an amazing lifestyle at our luxury apartments located in a prime area of Gainesville Florida. Park Avenue Apartments can help your dreams come true when it comes to renting a luxury apartment.