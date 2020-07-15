Amenities
The Edge by Common’s gorgeous apartments are only matched by its incredible amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and recreation room. Alongside these spaces, the building also offers every convenience, from bike storage and racks to covered parking.
Between The Edge by Common’s awesome amenities and the thriving art and culture scene in Flagler Village, you’ll never run out of things to do. Local spot Rhythm & Vine offers an indoor outdoor beer garden, food trucks, and live music scene -- the perfect spot for a Saturday afternoon or a night out with friends. If you’re looking for something more laid back, check out Colada Cuban Cafe. Art lovers can check out FATVillage, the historic downtown warehouse district, that’s loaded with galleries and hosts an art walk every last Saturday of each month. And don’t forget: you can always go to the beach.
Whether you want to explore the world or just your neighborhood, The Edge by Common is in the perfect location. Arrive at the beach, the airport, or the city’s Brightline stop in only minutes, and easily travel throughout the city by foot or the nearby B10 and B20 buses.