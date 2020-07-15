Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible basketball court clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments community garden conference room e-payments game room guest parking lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community

The Edge by Common’s gorgeous apartments are only matched by its incredible amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and recreation room. Alongside these spaces, the building also offers every convenience, from bike storage and racks to covered parking.

Between The Edge by Common’s awesome amenities and the thriving art and culture scene in Flagler Village, you’ll never run out of things to do. Local spot Rhythm & Vine offers an indoor outdoor beer garden, food trucks, and live music scene -- the perfect spot for a Saturday afternoon or a night out with friends. If you’re looking for something more laid back, check out Colada Cuban Cafe. Art lovers can check out FATVillage, the historic downtown warehouse district, that’s loaded with galleries and hosts an art walk every last Saturday of each month. And don’t forget: you can always go to the beach.



Whether you want to explore the world or just your neighborhood, The Edge by Common is in the perfect location. Arrive at the beach, the airport, or the city’s Brightline stop in only minutes, and easily travel throughout the city by foot or the nearby B10 and B20 buses.