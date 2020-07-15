All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Edge by Common

475 North Federal Highway · (952) 260-6067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

475 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4211 · Avail. now

$1,730

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3214 · Avail. now

$1,785

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 2315 · Avail. now

$1,890

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2601 · Avail. now

$2,490

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 4205 · Avail. now

$2,280

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 3206 · Avail. now

$2,335

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Edge by Common.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
community garden
conference room
e-payments
game room
guest parking
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
The Edge by Common’s gorgeous apartments are only matched by its incredible amenities, including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and recreation room. Alongside these spaces, the building also offers every convenience, from bike storage and racks to covered parking.
Between The Edge by Common’s awesome amenities and the thriving art and culture scene in Flagler Village, you’ll never run out of things to do. Local spot Rhythm & Vine offers an indoor outdoor beer garden, food trucks, and live music scene -- the perfect spot for a Saturday afternoon or a night out with friends. If you’re looking for something more laid back, check out Colada Cuban Cafe. Art lovers can check out FATVillage, the historic downtown warehouse district, that’s loaded with galleries and hosts an art walk every last Saturday of each month. And don’t forget: you can always go to the beach.

Whether you want to explore the world or just your neighborhood, The Edge by Common is in the perfect location. Arrive at the beach, the airport, or the city’s Brightline stop in only minutes, and easily travel throughout the city by foot or the nearby B10 and B20 buses.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage. Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage available. $75-150 month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Edge by Common have any available units?
The Edge by Common has 7 units available starting at $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Edge by Common have?
Some of The Edge by Common's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Edge by Common currently offering any rent specials?
The Edge by Common is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Edge by Common pet-friendly?
Yes, The Edge by Common is pet friendly.
Does The Edge by Common offer parking?
Yes, The Edge by Common offers parking.
Does The Edge by Common have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Edge by Common offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Edge by Common have a pool?
Yes, The Edge by Common has a pool.
Does The Edge by Common have accessible units?
Yes, The Edge by Common has accessible units.
Does The Edge by Common have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Edge by Common has units with dishwashers.

