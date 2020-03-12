All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1

916 North Victoria Park Road · (954) 701-2355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

916 North Victoria Park Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
media room
Rent with ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED (wifi, electric, water, trash and sewer) for $2150.
A nice fully upgraded and renovated apartment 2 Beds 2 Bath with tropical landscape + lots of parking space, TWO pools, outside patio for entertainment.

This charming modern and contemporary style place in the exclusive Victoria Park neighborhood with wonderful lush green garden. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile throughout, modern bathroom. Quiet chic and walkable neighborhood near Galleria mall, shops, movie theater, restaurants, bars, beautiful beaches, Las Olas dining, downtown & more. Quiet Oasis yet in town close to the inter-coastal, US 1 and Ocean Drive. "A" RANKING SCHOOLS.

Available NOW

$75 Application Fee
STUDENTS OK
EASY APPROVAL
GUARANTOR WELCOME
FIRST AND SECURITY TO MOVE IN

(RLNE4722769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 have any available units?
916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 have?
Some of 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 currently offering any rent specials?
916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 is pet friendly.
Does 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 offer parking?
Yes, 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 does offer parking.
Does 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 have a pool?
Yes, 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 has a pool.
Does 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 have accessible units?
No, 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
