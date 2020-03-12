916 N Victoria Park Rd # 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access media room

Rent with ALL BILLS PAID and FULLY FURNISHED (wifi, electric, water, trash and sewer) for $2150.

A nice fully upgraded and renovated apartment 2 Beds 2 Bath with tropical landscape + lots of parking space, TWO pools, outside patio for entertainment.



This charming modern and contemporary style place in the exclusive Victoria Park neighborhood with wonderful lush green garden. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile throughout, modern bathroom. Quiet chic and walkable neighborhood near Galleria mall, shops, movie theater, restaurants, bars, beautiful beaches, Las Olas dining, downtown & more. Quiet Oasis yet in town close to the inter-coastal, US 1 and Ocean Drive. "A" RANKING SCHOOLS.



Available NOW



$75 Application Fee

STUDENTS OK

EASY APPROVAL

GUARANTOR WELCOME

FIRST AND SECURITY TO MOVE IN



