2 bedroom 1 bathroom Stylishly updated house in highly sought after Progresso Village! Right in the heart of all that is happening in Fort Lauderdale. Walking distance to downtown Fort Lauderdale, FAT Village, MAS District & More, 2 blocks from the new Sistrunk Marketplace & Brewery opening Spring 2020. Walk to the monthly art walks, craft breweries, bars, restaurants and cafes. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.