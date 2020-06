Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

Welcome home is the feeling you will get when you walk into this recently renovated townhome located in Fort Lauderdale's exclusive Tarpon River. Steps away from Lewis Landing Park. This amazing home features three levels of luxurious living. Four bedroom three and one half bath. Stainless steel appliances and European cabinetry throughout. Wrought iron railing and gleaming porcelain guides you to the third floor which is a dedicated owners retreat, featuring a spa bath and private balcony. Unit is priced to rent and will not last!