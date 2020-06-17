711 Bayshore Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill

** Sweeping Intracoastal Views** Located on the second floor in a quaint and quiet Classic Mid Century Modern Building Totally updated with new kitchen, new bathroom, impact windows and doors, and includes a washer and dryer! Meticulously maintained inside and out. You'll enjoy a daily boat parade from the comfort of your living room, then only and a short walk to the beach. Spacious, clean and bright floor plan, this unit is rented furnished, has everything you need! Private dock has plenty space offering outdoor seating and dining. Has elevator. You will love the unit and the location can't be beat.