All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 711 Bayshore Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
711 Bayshore Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

711 Bayshore Dr

711 Bayshore Drive · (954) 600-5308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

711 Bayshore Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
** Sweeping Intracoastal Views** Located on the second floor in a quaint and quiet Classic Mid Century Modern Building Totally updated with new kitchen, new bathroom, impact windows and doors, and includes a washer and dryer! Meticulously maintained inside and out. You'll enjoy a daily boat parade from the comfort of your living room, then only and a short walk to the beach. Spacious, clean and bright floor plan, this unit is rented furnished, has everything you need! Private dock has plenty space offering outdoor seating and dining. Has elevator. You will love the unit and the location can't be beat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Bayshore Dr have any available units?
711 Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 711 Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
711 Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 711 Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 711 Bayshore Dr offer parking?
No, 711 Bayshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 711 Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Bayshore Dr have a pool?
No, 711 Bayshore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 711 Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 711 Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 711 Bayshore Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity