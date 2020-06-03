All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
615 Bayshore Dr
615 Bayshore Dr

615 Bayshore Drive · (954) 593-8352
Location

615 Bayshore Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Central Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2273 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Direct Intracoastal water views from every room in this amazing home! Le Cascade, a very private, luxury boutique building comprising only 22 unique homes. On the Intracoastal Waterway and only a few blocks away from Fort Lauderdale Beach, restaurants & more. Open concept home, an expansive gourmet kitchen with a lot of storage, granite countertops & upgraded appliances. Den/office and 1 extra storage inside the home. The large master suite features a big custom walk-in closet and a luxurious marble surround bathroom complete with jacuzzi tub & even more important amazing views of the City and the Intracoastal. Amazing location, enjoy the boat parade, air show, and fireworks right in front of your terrace. Amazing sunsets & views, enjoy all this while you BBQ in your expansive terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 Bayshore Dr have any available units?
615 Bayshore Dr has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 Bayshore Dr have?
Some of 615 Bayshore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 Bayshore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
615 Bayshore Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 Bayshore Dr pet-friendly?
No, 615 Bayshore Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 615 Bayshore Dr offer parking?
No, 615 Bayshore Dr does not offer parking.
Does 615 Bayshore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 Bayshore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 Bayshore Dr have a pool?
Yes, 615 Bayshore Dr has a pool.
Does 615 Bayshore Dr have accessible units?
No, 615 Bayshore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 615 Bayshore Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 Bayshore Dr has units with dishwashers.
