615 Bayshore Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Direct Intracoastal water views from every room in this amazing home! Le Cascade, a very private, luxury boutique building comprising only 22 unique homes. On the Intracoastal Waterway and only a few blocks away from Fort Lauderdale Beach, restaurants & more. Open concept home, an expansive gourmet kitchen with a lot of storage, granite countertops & upgraded appliances. Den/office and 1 extra storage inside the home. The large master suite features a big custom walk-in closet and a luxurious marble surround bathroom complete with jacuzzi tub & even more important amazing views of the City and the Intracoastal. Amazing location, enjoy the boat parade, air show, and fireworks right in front of your terrace. Amazing sunsets & views, enjoy all this while you BBQ in your expansive terrace.