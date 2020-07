Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

New Rental on the market located in Coral Highlands aka "Imperial Point". 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home in pristine condition. The home features open living spaces and a large updated kitchen to include granite countertops and newer stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms are also updated and in great condition. Enjoy outdoor pool parties and more or sit back and relax under a covered patio. Large fenced backyard great for pets. The home also features a generator that can power the entire home in the event of a power outage. Dual zone ac and more. If you are looking for a pool home that features 4 bedrooms 2 baths one story, fantastic location and has amazing curb appeal then check out this home today. See virtual video walk-thru tour grab this home before it is rental available now