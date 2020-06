5570 NE 31st Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning bbq/grill

LOCATED IN THE DESIREABLE AREA OF THE LANDING'S,FORT LAUDERDALE. THIS BEAUTIFUL THREE BEDROOMS TWO 1/2 BATH HOME IS A MUST SEE! IF YOU'RE TRYING TO PLEASE YOUR BOATER CLIENTS THIS HAS IT ALL, 85' DEEP WATER, A VERY WIDE TURN AROUND, MINUTES TO ICW, A NEW ELECTRICAL PANEL ON THE DOCK. NEW ROOF, HURRICANE WINDOWS, TWO NEW A/C'S, NEW POOL PUMP, AND SO MUCH MORE, FOR COMPLETE LIST PLEASE SEE ATTACHMENT. THE OPEN SPLIT FLOOR PLAN HAS MARBLE THROUGHOUT, UPDATED BATHROOMS AND THE BEDROOMS HAVE PLENTY OF STORAGE AND CLOSETS. THE SPACIOUS POOL AREA HAS SEVERAL PLACES TO RELAX AND ENJOY DINING ALFRESCO WHILE YOU'RE SURROUNDED BY LUSH LANDSCAPING AND OCEAN BREEZES.