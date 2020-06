Amenities

Remarkable Deep Water Ocean Access single family home located on Admiralty Passage, approximately 200 feet to the Landing Inlet and one block to the Intracoastal Waterway. A boaters dream with new 85' dock, complete with separate water and electric service. No subletting of dock permitted! The house sits in a tropical setting with sparkling pool and lush greenery on a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Landings community just minutes to casual and fine dining, shopping and beaches. Also for sale A10874565