509 NE Seven Isles Drive

Remarkable position with over 250ft of deep water, ideal location for a yacht enthusiast. Panoramic wide water views of the Rio Barcelona, with wonderful outdoor space. Comfortable Tuscan inspired home, large ground floor master suite, with 2nd floor office. Chefs kitchen with gas range, spacious living and dining areas. Three additional 2nd floor bedrooms, plus maids quarters and cabana bath. Comfortably furnished, and impeccably maintained. Close to Las Olas and the beach, but beautifully secluded. THE best deep water home available for rent in Fort Lauderdale