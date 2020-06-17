All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 509 NE Seven Isles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
509 NE Seven Isles Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

509 NE Seven Isles Drive

509 Seven Isles Dr · (561) 609-8987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

509 Seven Isles Dr, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Seven Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5306 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
pool
Remarkable position with over 250ft of deep water, ideal location for a yacht enthusiast. Panoramic wide water views of the Rio Barcelona, with wonderful outdoor space. Comfortable Tuscan inspired home, large ground floor master suite, with 2nd floor office. Chefs kitchen with gas range, spacious living and dining areas. Three additional 2nd floor bedrooms, plus maids quarters and cabana bath. Comfortably furnished, and impeccably maintained. Close to Las Olas and the beach, but beautifully secluded. THE best deep water home available for rent in Fort Lauderdale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 NE Seven Isles Drive have any available units?
509 NE Seven Isles Drive has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 509 NE Seven Isles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 NE Seven Isles Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 NE Seven Isles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 509 NE Seven Isles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 509 NE Seven Isles Drive offer parking?
No, 509 NE Seven Isles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 509 NE Seven Isles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 NE Seven Isles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 NE Seven Isles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 509 NE Seven Isles Drive has a pool.
Does 509 NE Seven Isles Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 NE Seven Isles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 NE Seven Isles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 NE Seven Isles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 509 NE Seven Isles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 NE Seven Isles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 509 NE Seven Isles Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Elan 16 Forty
1640 E Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity