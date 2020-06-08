All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
501 S Federal Hwy
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

501 S Federal Hwy

501 Southeast 6th Avenue · (954) 274-7990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 Southeast 6th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Price just dropped! Motivation is in the air!...Nice location, steps to Las Olas Blvd, just few minutes to the international airport and ports, easy water taxi ride to the beach or use city trolley. Available for 7 months lease or month to month too.(minimum 7 months)Easy showing, I-supra, call agent. This is a very good opportunity for the right tenant/s water, garbage, sewer and common maintenance included. Assigned parking, beautiful location, nice park, marina, restaurants just at walking distance. Big closets, plenty of space walking to downtown supermarkets, stores, restaurants and all what Fort Lauderdale offer to the residents and visitors. Unit will be freshly painted, cleaned and ready before moving in. Run, this is a great deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 S Federal Hwy have any available units?
501 S Federal Hwy has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 S Federal Hwy have?
Some of 501 S Federal Hwy's amenities include parking, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 S Federal Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
501 S Federal Hwy isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 S Federal Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 501 S Federal Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 501 S Federal Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 501 S Federal Hwy does offer parking.
Does 501 S Federal Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 S Federal Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 S Federal Hwy have a pool?
Yes, 501 S Federal Hwy has a pool.
Does 501 S Federal Hwy have accessible units?
No, 501 S Federal Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 501 S Federal Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 S Federal Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
