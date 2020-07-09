501 SE 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

WOW WHAT A DEAL...JUST PAINTED AND CLEANED AND VACANT, FAST APPROVAL! Price just dropped! Motivation is in the air!...Nice location, steps to Las Olas Blvd, just few minutes to the international airport and ports, easy water taxi ride to the beach or use city trolley. Available for 7 months lease or month to month too.(minimum 7 months)Easy showing, I-supra, call agent. This is a very good opportunity for the right tenant/s water, garbage, sewer and common maintenance included. Assigned parking, beautiful location, nice park, marina, restaurants just at walking distance. 2 Big closets, LOT OF STORAGE, plenty of space walking to downtown, supermarkets, stores, restaurants and all what Fort Lauderdale offer to the residents and visitors. DON'T MISS a great deal!