All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 501 SE 6th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
501 SE 6th Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

501 SE 6th Avenue

501 Southeast 6th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

501 Southeast 6th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Downtown Fort Lauderdale

Amenities

parking
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
WOW WHAT A DEAL...JUST PAINTED AND CLEANED AND VACANT, FAST APPROVAL! Price just dropped! Motivation is in the air!...Nice location, steps to Las Olas Blvd, just few minutes to the international airport and ports, easy water taxi ride to the beach or use city trolley. Available for 7 months lease or month to month too.(minimum 7 months)Easy showing, I-supra, call agent. This is a very good opportunity for the right tenant/s water, garbage, sewer and common maintenance included. Assigned parking, beautiful location, nice park, marina, restaurants just at walking distance. 2 Big closets, LOT OF STORAGE, plenty of space walking to downtown, supermarkets, stores, restaurants and all what Fort Lauderdale offer to the residents and visitors. DON'T MISS a great deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 SE 6th Avenue have any available units?
501 SE 6th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 SE 6th Avenue have?
Some of 501 SE 6th Avenue's amenities include parking, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 SE 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
501 SE 6th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 SE 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 501 SE 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 501 SE 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 501 SE 6th Avenue offers parking.
Does 501 SE 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 SE 6th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 SE 6th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 501 SE 6th Avenue has a pool.
Does 501 SE 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 501 SE 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 501 SE 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 SE 6th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Icon Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Pacific Point Apartments
3700 Pacific Point Place
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 BedroomsFort Lauderdale Apartments with Gyms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleRiver Oaks
Victoria ParkCoral RidgeTarpon River
Lake RidgeProgresso Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College